Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd (EMD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.06

Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc (NYSE:EMD) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.06 and last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 9479 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.27.

Get Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.04%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd in the 3rd quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 8,098 shares during the last quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/western-asset-emerging-mrkts-dbt-fnd-emd-hits-new-12-month-low-at-12-06.html.

About Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd (NYSE:EMD)

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.