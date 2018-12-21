WETH Price Hits $106.95 on Major Exchanges (WETH)

WETH (CURRENCY:WETH) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. WETH has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $229,218.00 worth of WETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WETH token can now be purchased for $106.95 or 0.02738433 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Kyber Network and Radar Relay. During the last week, WETH has traded up 27.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009159 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025982 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.75 or 0.02707720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00141249 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00173419 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000113 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025972 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025946 BTC.

About WETH

WETH’s total supply is 1,153,917 tokens. The official website for WETH is weth.io.

Buying and Selling WETH

WETH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, DDEX and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

