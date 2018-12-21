WEX Inc (WEX) Holdings Cut by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,768 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.80% of WEX worth $69,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of WEX by 14.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its stake in shares of WEX by 15.3% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 27,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEX by 5.8% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,543,000 after acquiring an additional 13,379 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of WEX by 3.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in shares of WEX by 86.4% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 6,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $134.54 on Friday. WEX Inc has a 1 year low of $131.85 and a 1 year high of $203.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. WEX had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

WEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.64.

In related news, insider David G. Cooper sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total transaction of $88,106.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,584.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and processing services.

