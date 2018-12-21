Wexford Capital LP Buys New Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 18.5% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 339,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,986,000 after purchasing an additional 53,004 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $488,420,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 908.1% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,488,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 11,363.6% during the second quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

SPY opened at $247.17 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a one year low of $244.65 and a one year high of $293.94.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

