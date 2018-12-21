Weyco Group (WEYS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $27.03

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.03 and last traded at $29.31, with a volume of 4 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.84.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WEYS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Weyco Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Weyco Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $305.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.54.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $78.38 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%.

In other news, Director Tina M. Chang sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $49,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,640.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Bernsteen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $33,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,446.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 435,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 269,849 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 269,849 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyco Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

Weyco Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:WEYS)

Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear. The company operates through two segments, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. It engages in the design and marketing footwear for men, women, and children under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Umi brand names.

