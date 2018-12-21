Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,405,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,726 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.32% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $24,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marietta Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. 54.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WPM opened at $19.33 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a twelve month low of $15.08 and a twelve month high of $22.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 33.64%. The company had revenue of $185.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

WPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company in Canada and internationally. It has streaming agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

