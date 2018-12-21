Whitecap Resources (WCP) PT Lowered to C$9.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 127.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. GMP Securities decreased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$12.50 to C$8.75 in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. CIBC decreased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$12.50 to C$10.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.40.

WCP opened at C$3.96 on Wednesday. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of C$3.80 and a 52-week high of C$10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$445.65 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 0.561393068341875 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David Michael Mombourquette acquired 15,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$105,150.00. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 9,947 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.39 per share, with a total value of C$63,561.33. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 45,047 shares of company stock valued at $299,133.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan.

