WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Tops $0.0400 on Exchanges

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 21st. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $10.01 million and $95,822.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000996 BTC on popular exchanges including FreiExchange, Cryptopia, EXX and LBank.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00047186 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002585 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000065 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, ZB.COM, FreiExchange, Cryptopia, EXX and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

