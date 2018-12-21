Whitestone REIT Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (WSR)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 1st.

Whitestone REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 109.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $1.06 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 107.5%.

Shares of NYSE:WSR traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,298,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,709. The firm has a market cap of $511.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.02. Whitestone REIT has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $14.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.67 million. Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 4.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that Whitestone REIT will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WSR shares. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Whitestone REIT from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.58.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "e-commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provide daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

