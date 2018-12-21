Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Upgraded to Hold WSM by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) to a hold wsm rating in a report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has $50.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

WSM has been the subject of several other reports. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Williams-Sonoma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.60.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

NYSE WSM traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.00. 1,479,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $73.99. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 4.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 24th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.65%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at $495,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at $261,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 128.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 29,656 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,407,000 after acquiring an additional 19,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 109.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 31,643 shares during the last quarter.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.