Winder Investment Pte Ltd Acquires 100,000 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) Stock

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $133.38 per share, with a total value of $13,338,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,687,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,492,519,810.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 14th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 74,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $135.16 per share, with a total value of $10,001,840.00.

On Wednesday, December 12th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 10,200 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.82 per share, with a total value of $1,395,564.00.

On Monday, December 10th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 42,598 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $135.91 per share, with a total value of $5,789,494.18.

On Monday, October 29th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 2,800 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.91 per share, with a total value of $391,748.00.

On Friday, October 26th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 23,700 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $138.52 per share, with a total value of $3,282,924.00.

On Wednesday, October 24th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 70,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $138.32 per share, with a total value of $9,682,400.00.

On Monday, October 22nd, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 96,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.27 per share, with a total value of $13,369,920.00.

On Friday, October 19th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 64,500 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.05 per share, for a total transaction of $8,968,725.00.

On Tuesday, October 16th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 100,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.75 per share, for a total transaction of $13,675,000.00.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $128.32 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a twelve month low of $122.11 and a twelve month high of $157.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.54. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $907.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 49.58%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 322,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,861,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 16.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 16.9% in the second quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 17,389.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $318,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IFF. ValuEngine downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Raymond James downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Friday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

