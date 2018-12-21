Wix.Com Ltd (WIX) Holdings Increased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wix.Com were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Wix.Com by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Global X Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wix.Com alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WIX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Wix.Com in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $75.00 target price on Wix.Com and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.24.

Shares of Wix.Com stock opened at $84.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -84.92 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Wix.Com Ltd has a 12 month low of $55.80 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The information services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $155.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.78 million. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 38.70% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. Wix.Com’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Wix.Com Ltd will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Wix.Com Ltd (WIX) Holdings Increased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/wix-com-ltd-wix-holdings-increased-by-first-republic-investment-management-inc.html.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.