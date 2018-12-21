WIZBL 1-Day Volume Reaches $15,487.00 (WBL)

WIZBL (CURRENCY:WBL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 21st. In the last seven days, WIZBL has traded up 40.4% against the dollar. One WIZBL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and BitForex. WIZBL has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $15,487.00 worth of WIZBL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009118 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.40 or 0.02699997 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025157 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00140474 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00175406 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000115 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025023 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025004 BTC.

WIZBL Profile

WIZBL’s total supply is 217,690,264 coins. WIZBL’s official website is www.wizbl.io.

Buying and Selling WIZBL

WIZBL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WIZBL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WIZBL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WIZBL using one of the exchanges listed above.

