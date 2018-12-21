Workhorse Group (WKHS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.67.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

NASDAQ WKHS traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.60. The company had a trading volume of 343,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,522. The stock has a market cap of $25.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.09. Workhorse Group has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $3.45.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 1,564.64% and a negative net margin of 499.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,180,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 91,823 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Workhorse Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,180,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 91,823 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Workhorse Group by 89.1% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 588,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 277,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group in the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Workhorse Group by 1,165.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 51,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring system that enables fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.