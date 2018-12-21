Wright Medical Group (WMGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2018

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WMGI. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Wright Medical Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Wright Medical Group to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Wright Medical Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Wright Medical Group from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.64.

Wright Medical Group stock opened at $25.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.86 and a beta of 1.15. Wright Medical Group has a one year low of $19.01 and a one year high of $30.75.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $194.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.09 million. Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 13.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wright Medical Group will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 12th.

In other news, Director Kevin C. Oboyle sold 17,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $520,210.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman sold 15,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $456,619.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,366 shares of company stock worth $2,208,182. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMGI. Strs Ohio grew its position in Wright Medical Group by 850.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Wright Medical Group during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wright Medical Group during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wright Medical Group during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Wright Medical Group during the third quarter worth about $252,000.

About Wright Medical Group

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells extremities and biologics products. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

