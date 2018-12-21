Wright Medical Group (WMGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WMGI. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Wright Medical Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Wright Medical Group to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Wright Medical Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Wright Medical Group from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.64.

Wright Medical Group stock opened at $25.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.86 and a beta of 1.15. Wright Medical Group has a one year low of $19.01 and a one year high of $30.75.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $194.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.09 million. Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 13.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wright Medical Group will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 12th.

In other news, Director Kevin C. Oboyle sold 17,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $520,210.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman sold 15,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $456,619.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,366 shares of company stock worth $2,208,182. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMGI. Strs Ohio grew its position in Wright Medical Group by 850.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Wright Medical Group during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wright Medical Group during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wright Medical Group during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Wright Medical Group during the third quarter worth about $252,000.

About Wright Medical Group

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells extremities and biologics products. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

