X-trackers High Yield Corporate Bond – Interest Rate Hedged ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (HYIH)

X-trackers High Yield Corporate Bond – Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYIH) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1226 per share on Wednesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 21st.
HYIH traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,548 shares. X-trackers High Yield Corporate Bond – Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a 12 month low of $22.69 and a 12 month high of $23.75.
