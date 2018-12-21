X-trackers High Yield Corporate Bond – Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYIH) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1226 per share on Wednesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 21st.

HYIH traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,548 shares. X-trackers High Yield Corporate Bond – Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a 12 month low of $22.69 and a 12 month high of $23.75.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “X-trackers High Yield Corporate Bond – Interest Rate Hedged ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (HYIH)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/x-trackers-high-yield-corporate-bond-interest-rate-hedged-etf-to-issue-monthly-dividend-of-0-12-hyih.html.

Featured Article: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers High Yield Corporate Bond - Interest Rate Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers High Yield Corporate Bond - Interest Rate Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.