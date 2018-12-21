X12 Coin (X12) Hits One Day Volume of $4,238.00

X12 Coin (CURRENCY:X12) traded down 10% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. In the last seven days, X12 Coin has traded 148.4% higher against the dollar. X12 Coin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $4,238.00 worth of X12 Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One X12 Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0180 or 0.00000450 BTC on popular exchanges including Coindeal and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get X12 Coin alerts:

Webchain (WEB) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000075 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000183 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00167329 BTC.

B2Bcoin (BBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000556 BTC.

X12 Coin Coin Profile

X12 Coin (CRYPTO:X12) is a coin. X12 Coin’s total supply is 14,855,147 coins. X12 Coin’s official Twitter account is @x12coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. X12 Coin’s official message board is x12coin.com/blog. The Reddit community for X12 Coin is /r/X12Coinofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for X12 Coin is x12coin.com.

X12 Coin Coin Trading

X12 Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Coindeal. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X12 Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X12 Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy X12 Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for X12 Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X12 Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.