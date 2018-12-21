Xencor (XNCR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Xencor (NASDAQ: XNCR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/21/2018 – Xencor was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/20/2018 – Xencor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2018 – Xencor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/14/2018 – Xencor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

12/8/2018 – Xencor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

12/7/2018 – Xencor had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $42.00 to $44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/4/2018 – Xencor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/1/2018 – Xencor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

11/23/2018 – Xencor had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

11/23/2018 – Xencor was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/22/2018 – Xencor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

11/20/2018 – Xencor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/9/2018 – Xencor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

11/6/2018 – Xencor had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “: We reiterate our Overweight rating and are adjusting our PT to $40 from $37 for XNCR stock. We believe the company’s Fc-engineering know-how will produce abundant drug candidates with which to populate XNCR’s proprietary pipeline as well as partnering opportunities as needed. As with most so-called technology platform companies, we believe proof of concept/commercial potential would compel investors to ascribe some value to assets the identity/ characteristics of which have not yet been revealed.””

XNCR opened at $32.89 on Friday. Xencor Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $48.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -31.32 and a beta of 1.79.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $29.04 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xencor Inc will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Xencor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Xencor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Xencor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Xencor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

