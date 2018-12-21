XPO Logistics (XPO) Price Target Lowered to $96.00 at Citigroup

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $114.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

XPO has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of XPO Logistics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Bank of America raised shares of XPO Logistics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of XPO Logistics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.49.

NYSE XPO opened at $52.82 on Monday. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $116.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.09). XPO Logistics had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,997,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,255,640,000 after acquiring an additional 721,707 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,401,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $730,869,000 after acquiring an additional 570,327 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,667,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,571,000 after acquiring an additional 508,479 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,161,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,824,000 after acquiring an additional 133,057 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,067,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $207,153,000 after acquiring an additional 966,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; and logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments.

