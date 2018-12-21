YEE Market Cap Reaches $2.26 Million (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 21st. YEE has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $269,116.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YEE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, DEx.top, CoinTiger and ABCC. During the last week, YEE has traded up 15.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $429.87 or 0.11060308 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000316 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00030948 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00001498 BTC.

QuarkChain (QKC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00001110 BTC.

About YEE

YEE is a token. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YEE

YEE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CoinTiger, DEx.top, FCoin, DigiFinex, ABCC and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

