Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (AXDX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) will post ($0.41) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Accelerate Diagnostics reported earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.60). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.27). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Accelerate Diagnostics.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41). Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 1,365.75% and a negative return on equity of 81.76%. The company had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AXDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of AXDX stock opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $605.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 33.54, a current ratio of 35.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $30.35.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, Director Thomas D. Brown bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.65 per share, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,600.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 21,600 shares of company stock valued at $308,301. 49.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 486,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,849,000 after purchasing an additional 240,600 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,750,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,046,000 after buying an additional 70,447 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $566,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 630,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,460,000 after purchasing an additional 91,862 shares during the period. 48.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

