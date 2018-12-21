Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NIC Inc. (EGOV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $75.48 Million

Equities research analysts expect NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) to report sales of $75.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for NIC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $72.29 million to $77.50 million. NIC reported sales of $83.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NIC will report full-year sales of $341.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $338.54 million to $343.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $335.96 million, with estimates ranging from $329.53 million to $343.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NIC.

Get NIC alerts:

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. NIC had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $87.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. NIC’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EGOV. BidaskClub raised NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital set a $13.00 target price on NIC and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NIC in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised NIC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. NIC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Shares of NIC stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. NIC has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $17.70. The company has a market capitalization of $817.47 million, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 4th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 3rd. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGOV. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NIC by 156.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in NIC in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in NIC in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in NIC in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in NIC in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NIC (EGOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.