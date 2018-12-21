Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Range Resources Corp. (RRC) to Announce $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) will announce $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Range Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.32. Range Resources reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $2.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $811.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.06 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on shares of Range Resources and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Macquarie set a $18.00 target price on shares of Range Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.68.

NYSE:RRC traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.98. 10,608,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,643,755. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.55. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 13.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 265.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,660 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,730 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter.

Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

