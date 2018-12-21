Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Realty Income Corp (O) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $343.16 Million

Equities research analysts expect Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) to report sales of $343.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Realty Income’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $348.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $335.98 million. Realty Income posted sales of $310.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $338.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.60 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS.

O has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Bank of America raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Realty Income from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.54.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,658,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,597,510,000 after purchasing an additional 539,460 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 45,658,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,597,510,000 after purchasing an additional 539,460 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,996,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,877,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,465 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 400.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,477,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,290,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,072,000 after purchasing an additional 100,254 shares in the last quarter. 69.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.79. 5,567,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,067,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.04. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $47.25 and a 12 month high of $66.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.60%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,600 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

