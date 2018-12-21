Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Realty Income Corp (O) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $343.16 Million

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) to report sales of $343.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Realty Income’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $348.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $335.98 million. Realty Income posted sales of $310.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $338.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.60 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS.

O has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Bank of America raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Realty Income from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.54.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,658,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,597,510,000 after purchasing an additional 539,460 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 45,658,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,597,510,000 after purchasing an additional 539,460 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,996,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,877,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,465 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 400.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,477,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,290,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,072,000 after purchasing an additional 100,254 shares in the last quarter. 69.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.79. 5,567,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,067,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.04. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $47.25 and a 12 month high of $66.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.60%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,600 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Featured Article: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Realty Income (O)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Realty Income (NYSE:O)

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply