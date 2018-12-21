Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sophiris Bio Inc (SPHS) to Post -$0.13 EPS

Analysts expect that Sophiris Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SPHS) will report earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sophiris Bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Sophiris Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Sophiris Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sophiris Bio.

Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ:SPHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPHS shares. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sophiris Bio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sophiris Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 14th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sophiris Bio in a report on Wednesday, August 29th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sophiris Bio stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sophiris Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SPHS) by 293.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 60,092 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.27% of Sophiris Bio worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sophiris Bio stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.92. The company had a trading volume of 33,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market cap of $28.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.91. Sophiris Bio has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $4.05.

About Sophiris Bio

Sophiris Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The company's primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer.

