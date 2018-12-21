Zacks: Analysts Anticipate VIVUS, Inc. (VVUS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Brokerages predict that VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.53) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for VIVUS’s earnings. VIVUS posted earnings per share of ($1.00) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VIVUS will report full-year earnings of ($3.59) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.77) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover VIVUS.

VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.09 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VVUS. Zacks Investment Research raised VIVUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised VIVUS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th.

Shares of VVUS stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $2.61. The company had a trading volume of 172,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,542. The stock has a market cap of $32.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.70. VIVUS has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $9.90.

In related news, CFO Mark K. Oki acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $40,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VIVUS stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,273,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 7.79% of VIVUS worth $5,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

VIVUS Company Profile

VIVUS, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutic products to address unmet medical needs in human health in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or obese patients, or 27 or greater, or overweight patients in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction.

