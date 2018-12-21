Zacks: Analysts Expect Dmc Global Inc (BOOM) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) will report $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dmc Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Dmc Global reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 311.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Dmc Global will report full year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dmc Global.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. Dmc Global had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $87.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.35 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BOOM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dmc Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Roth Capital set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Dmc Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Dmc Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dmc Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Dmc Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dmc Global by 22,957.1% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dmc Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Dmc Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOOM traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.17 million, a PE ratio of 215.72, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Dmc Global has a fifty-two week low of $20.11 and a fifty-two week high of $51.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Dmc Global’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Dmc Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

