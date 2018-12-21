Zacks: Analysts Expect FuelCell Energy Inc (FCEL) to Post -$0.17 EPS

Brokerages expect FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) to announce earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). FuelCell Energy also reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 10th.

On average, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FuelCell Energy.

FCEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley set a $4.00 target price on FuelCell Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine raised FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Roth Capital cut FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.19.

In other FuelCell Energy news, Director John A. Rolls purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 417,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,955.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCEL. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 244.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,660 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 184,181 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 437.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 870,594 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 708,722 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,400,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,803,502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after buying an additional 220,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL opened at $0.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FuelCell Energy has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $2.17.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource power plants, a tri-generation distributed hydrogen configuration that generates electricity, heat, and hydrogen for commercial, industrial, government, and utility customers; and fuel cell carbon capture solution for coal or gas-fired power plants.

