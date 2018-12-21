Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BB&T Co. (BBT) Will Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for BB&T’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the lowest is $1.00. BB&T posted earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 17th.

On average, analysts expect that BB&T will report full year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $4.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BB&T.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. BB&T had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BBT has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. B. Riley set a $56.00 price objective on shares of BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of BB&T from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Shares of BBT stock opened at $43.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. BB&T has a 52 week low of $42.71 and a 52 week high of $56.31. The company has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. BB&T’s payout ratio is currently 51.59%.

In other BB&T news, Director Nido R. Qubein sold 2,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $141,786.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director I. Patricia Henry sold 611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $30,244.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,375 shares in the company, valued at $216,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBT. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BB&T in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in shares of BB&T in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of BB&T in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BB&T by 4,311.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BB&T in the second quarter valued at about $167,000. 63.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

