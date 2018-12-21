Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Corecivic Inc (CXW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) will announce $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Corecivic’s earnings. Corecivic posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corecivic will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Corecivic.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $462.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.79 million. Corecivic had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 8.88%. Corecivic’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

CXW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corecivic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered Corecivic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Corecivic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $24.00 price target on Corecivic and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

In related news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 5,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $108,717.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,279.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Corecivic by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Corecivic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Corecivic by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 120,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,105 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Corecivic by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 691,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Corecivic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $764,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Corecivic stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $18.41. The company had a trading volume of 66,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,333. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Corecivic has a 1 year low of $18.57 and a 1 year high of $26.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Corecivic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.14%.

Corecivic Company Profile

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

