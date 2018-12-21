Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) to Post $0.84 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) will announce $0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Expeditors International of Washington reported earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full-year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Expeditors International of Washington.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

EXPD has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank set a $72.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $2,278,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,371 shares of company stock worth $2,820,772 over the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter worth approximately $88,985,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 59.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,673,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,452,000 after purchasing an additional 995,371 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 22.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,647,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,644,000 after purchasing an additional 482,976 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 173.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 717,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,430,000 after purchasing an additional 454,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 13.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 3,672,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,017,000 after purchasing an additional 448,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,531,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,864. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $59.10 and a 1-year high of $78.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 36.29%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, such as ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, cargo insurance, cargo monitoring and tracking, and other logistics solutions.

