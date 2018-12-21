Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Radian Group Inc (RDN) to Post $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) will post $0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Radian Group’s earnings. Radian Group posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Radian Group will report full-year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Radian Group.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 37.56%. The company had revenue of $330.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RDN. Barclays set a $21.00 price target on Radian Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. ValuEngine raised Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Compass Point set a $26.00 price target on Radian Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

NYSE RDN opened at $15.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Radian Group has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $23.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 23rd. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 0.55%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Radian Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Radian Group by 1,150,026.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 782,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,166,000 after acquiring an additional 782,018 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Radian Group by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,033,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,366,000 after acquiring an additional 284,095 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Radian Group by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,169,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,169,000 after acquiring an additional 754,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Radian Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,864,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and real estate products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions; and primary mortgage insurance coverage on residential first-lien mortgage loans.

