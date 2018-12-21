Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stratasys Ltd (SSYS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $186.72 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) will report $186.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Stratasys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $188.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $183.90 million. Stratasys reported sales of $179.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full year sales of $672.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $670.00 million to $674.95 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $699.76 million, with estimates ranging from $682.79 million to $708.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stratasys.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Stratasys had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $162.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SSYS shares. BidaskClub lowered Stratasys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $27.00 target price on Stratasys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen set a $22.00 price target on Stratasys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSYS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,644,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,616,000 after buying an additional 352,211 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 32.4% during the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 1,224,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,301,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys during the second quarter worth $4,797,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 703.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 159,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 5.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,334,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,680,000 after purchasing an additional 122,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.90. The stock had a trading volume of 13,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,825. Stratasys has a 1-year low of $17.17 and a 1-year high of $26.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 137.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.95.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, small and large businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stratasys (SSYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.