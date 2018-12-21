Zacks: Brokerages Expect Antero Resources Corp (AR) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) will announce $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.63. Antero Resources reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $2.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Antero Resources had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on AR shares. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Antero Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 20,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $261,491.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard W. Connor sold 6,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $113,896.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,712.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,336 shares of company stock valued at $388,888. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,711,509 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $366,802,000 after acquiring an additional 379,572 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,711,509 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $366,802,000 after acquiring an additional 379,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 10.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,679,453 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $292,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,488 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 12.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,168,222 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $131,691,000 after acquiring an additional 668,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 6.4% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,013,821 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $106,505,000 after acquiring an additional 359,474 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AR stock opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 80.92, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $22.69.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2017 had approximately 484,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; approximately 137,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and approximately 214,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

