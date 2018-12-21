Zacks: Brokerages Expect Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $172.04 Million

Brokerages forecast that Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) will post sales of $172.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $162.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $181.70 million. Coeur Mining posted sales of $214.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full year sales of $654.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $644.42 million to $663.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $767.17 million, with estimates ranging from $757.54 million to $776.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Coeur Mining.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.15 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDE. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Friday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $8.00 price target on Coeur Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

Coeur Mining stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.54. 87,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,909,154. The stock has a market cap of $846.28 million, a PE ratio of 226.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.96. Coeur Mining has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $8.94.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter worth about $122,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter worth about $131,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 17,466.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 25,326 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter worth about $160,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc owns, operates, explores for, and develops silver and gold properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo silver-gold complex located in Mexico; the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in British Columbia; the Rochester silver-gold mine located in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; and the Wharf gold mine located in South Dakota.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coeur Mining (CDE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.