Zacks: GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (GHG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (NYSE:GHG) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $17.55 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned GreenTree Hospitality Group an industry rank of 105 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GHG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in a research note on Monday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHG. Comerica Bank bought a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth $889,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth $8,535,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 95.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 30,300 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 22.3% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,375,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,886,000 after buying an additional 250,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra HK Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the second quarter valued at $7,424,000. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GHG opened at $12.95 on Friday. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $25.10.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.39 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that GreenTree Hospitality Group will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell.

