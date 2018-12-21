Zacks Investment Research Comments on Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (ORMP)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.98) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 519.68% and a negative return on equity of 55.96%.

ORMP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright set a $25.00 price target on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORMP opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.47. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $9.48.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.16% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

