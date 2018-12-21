Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Amphenol (APH) to Hold

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Amphenol is gaining from its end-market strength. Strong organic growth across mobile devices, military, IT and data communications, mobile networks, commercial air, industrial, and automotive is driving growth. Moreover, continuing focus on geographic and market diversification has enabled Amphenol to extend its presence into new customers and new applications. In order to fuel further growth, the company aims to acquire on a global basis in the high-growth segments that have complementary capabilities from a product, customer and/or geographic standpoint. Shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, tariffs related to the U.S.-China trade war and increasing cost of raw materials is likely to be a drag on its profitability.”

Get Amphenol alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.17.

NYSE APH opened at $77.90 on Wednesday. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $77.73 and a 12 month high of $97.56. The company has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amphenol will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Richard Gu sold 2,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $261,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,361,331 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,700,752,000 after purchasing an additional 816,589 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,413,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,953,509,000 after purchasing an additional 95,433 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 31,413,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,953,509,000 after purchasing an additional 95,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,019,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,918,990,000 after purchasing an additional 55,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 256.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,600,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $902,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amphenol (APH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.