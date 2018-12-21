Zacks Investment Research Lowers Edison International (EIX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Edison International has a strong portfolio of regulated utility assets and well-managed merchant energy operations, which present a lower risk profile than its utility-only peers. Edison boasts a solid financial position backed by strong cash generation capacity. The company also continues to show efficiency in terms of reporting a stable cash inflow through operating activities. A stable financial position enables Edison International to maximize shareholder value through the payment of regular dividends. However, inability to recover uninsured wildfire-related costs may affect financial condition. Its shares underperformed the industry in the past one year. Also, in context to the Montecito Mudslides, SCE’s potential liability related to the company may materialize, which, in turn, will push up the company’s expenses as insurance may not be sufficient to cover the damages. Additionally, this could also weigh on its earnings growth.”

EIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Edison International from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Edison International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Edison International to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on Edison International to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Edison International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.42.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $58.26 on Monday. Edison International has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $71.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.25. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International by 19.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 6.9% in the second quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 37,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Edison International by 19.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 209,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,248,000 after buying an additional 33,819 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Edison International in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,571,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Edison International by 6.7% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

