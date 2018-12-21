Zacks Investment Research Lowers Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) to Sell

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley set a $29.00 price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ILPT opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $24.70.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $40.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 million. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 7.80%. On average, research analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILPT. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 21.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 49.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 48,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $885,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

