Zacks Investment Research Lowers KVH Industries (KVHI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “KVH Europe A/S is a wholly owned subsidiary of USA-based KVH Industries, Inc. KVH is a leading provider of in-motion satellite TV and communication systems, having designed, manufactured, and sold more than one lakhs mobile satellite antennas for applications on boats, RVs, trucks, buses, and automobiles. KVH Europe is the preferred supplier of marine satellite TV systems to leading powerboat builders like Sunseeker, Princess, Fairline, Rodriquez, Azimut, and Astondoa. KVH’s mission is to connect mobile customers with the same digital television entertainment, communications, and Internet services that they enjoy in their home and offices. “

Separately, Chardan Capital raised shares of KVH Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 24th.

Shares of KVH Industries stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.25. 27,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,689. KVH Industries has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $14.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $43.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.36 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that KVH Industries will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 46.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 12.1% in the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 127,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 13,793 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 5.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 202,699 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 9,862 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 669,605 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the period. 54.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products, including satellite TV antennas; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

