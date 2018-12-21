Zacks Investment Research Lowers Preferred Bank (PFBC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Preferred Bank is one of the largest independent commercial banks in California focusing on the Chinese-American market. The bank is chartered by the State of California, and its deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, to the maximum extent permitted by law. The Company conducts its banking business from its main office in Los Angeles, California, and through ten full-service branch banking offices in Alhambra, Century City, Chino Hills, City of Industry, Torrance, Arcadia, Irvine, Diamond Bar, Santa Monica and Valencia, California. Preferred Bank offers a broad range of deposit and loan products and services to both commercial and consumer customers. The bank provides personalized deposit services as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid- sized businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate developers, professionals and high net worth individuals. Preferred Bank continues to benefit from the significant migration to Southern California of “

PFBC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley set a $76.00 price objective on Preferred Bank and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Raymond James upgraded Preferred Bank from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine cut Preferred Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Preferred Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of PFBC traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,647. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $41.30 and a 12-month high of $69.48. The company has a market cap of $547.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 31.74%. The business had revenue of $40.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.19 million. As a group, analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 8th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 7th. This is a boost from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 29.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 896,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,076,000 after purchasing an additional 209,615 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 32,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 13,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $717,000. 93.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

