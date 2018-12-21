Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sailpoint Technologies (SAIL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They issued a market perform rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.15.

SAIL opened at $22.67 on Tuesday. Sailpoint Technologies has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $34.60. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 566.75.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $66.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.22 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sailpoint Technologies will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James Cameron Mcmartin sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $392,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $892,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,981 shares of company stock worth $4,581,406. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,960,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,780,000 after acquiring an additional 935,714 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,978,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,639 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,953,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,907 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,953,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,968,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,473 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

