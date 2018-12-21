Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $45.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Marin is a California State chartered bank. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Marin Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $38.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $539.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.59. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.75 and a fifty-two week high of $45.42.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 24.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 335,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 335,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 59.0% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the third quarter worth $839,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

