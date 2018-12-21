Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Docusign (DOCU) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “DocuSign Inc. provides e-signature solutions. The Company offers services to mortgage, non-profit, government, real estate, insurance, technology and healthcare industries. Its product portfolio includes trial, single-user, multi-user, business pro, enterprise pro, standards-based signatures, ehanko, DocuSign transaction rooms for real estate, DocuSign payments and enotary. DocuSign Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DOCU. JMP Securities increased their price target on Docusign from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Sunday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Docusign in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on Docusign from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Docusign in a report on Friday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $39.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Docusign has a 52-week low of $35.06 and a 52-week high of $68.35.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $178.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.55 million. Docusign’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Docusign will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William Neil Hudspith sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $1,528,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 9,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $414,585.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 269,184 shares of company stock worth $11,372,617.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Docusign during the 3rd quarter worth about $808,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Docusign by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,922,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,089,000 after purchasing an additional 69,428 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in Docusign by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 111,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 28,580 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Docusign by 142.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 42,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 24,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Docusign by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 318,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,767,000 after purchasing an additional 26,350 shares in the last quarter. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based transaction products and services in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It serves large enterprises, sole proprietorships, small- to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals.

