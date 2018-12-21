Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Dometic Group AB (publ) (DTCGF) to Hold

Dec 21st, 2018

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dometic Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:DTCGF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Dometic Group AB provides branded solutions for mobile living in the areas of Climate, Hygiene & Sanitation and Food & Beverage. It offers products for use in recreational vehicles, trucks and premium cars, pleasure and workboats and for a variety of other uses. The company operates primarily in the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific. Dometic Group AB is headquartered in Solna, Sweden. “

DTCGF opened at $9.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.52. Dometic Group AB has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $10.60.

