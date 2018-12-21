Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Grupo Supervielle (SUPV) to Buy

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.80% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Supervielle SA is a private domestically-owned financial group primarily in Argentina. The Company owns Banco Supervielle S.A., an Argentine private domestically-owned bank which operates primary in the City of Buenos Aires and the Greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area, Mendoza and San Luis. Grupo Supervielle SA is based in Bueno Aires, Argentina. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Santander lowered Grupo Supervielle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $18.40 in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered Grupo Supervielle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grupo Supervielle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

Shares of NYSE:SUPV opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. Grupo Supervielle has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $33.85. The company has a market cap of $572.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Grupo Supervielle had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $143.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.26 million. Analysts anticipate that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 58.8% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 530,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 196,360 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 99.9% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 30,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 15,040 shares in the last quarter. Glen Point Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the second quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 49.1% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 191,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 63,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 55.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 183,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 65,550 shares in the last quarter. 27.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.

