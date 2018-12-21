Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Universal Forest Products (UFPI) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Universal Forest Products' shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. The company is plagued with high costs, stemming from higher lumber prices, along with labor and transportation costs. It is experiencing higher transportation costs due to a shortage of trucks and drivers during peak delivery times. Subsequently, this home builder’s gross margin is under pressure. Moreover, high mortgage rates due to rate hike are likely to dilute the demand for new homes as mortgage loans become expensive. Further, stiff competition in the industry remains concern. However, the company is likely to benefit from the recent buyout of North American Container. Moreover, earnings estimates for 2018 and 2019 have also remained stable over the past 60 days.”

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on UFPI. ValuEngine lowered Universal Forest Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised Universal Forest Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Universal Forest Products presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $25.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Universal Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.84.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Forest Products will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is 19.57%.

In related news, Director Michael G. Wooldridge acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.80 per share, with a total value of $67,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,363.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UFPI. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood composite decking, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

