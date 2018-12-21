Zafgen (ZFGN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Zafgen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops therapeutics for patients suffering from obesity and obesity-related disorders. Its lead product candidate includes Beloranib, an injection that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of various indications comprising obesity and hyperphagia in Prader-Willi Syndrome patients, craniopharyngioma-associated obesity, and severe obesity in the general population. Zafgen, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZFGN. BidaskClub cut shares of Zafgen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zafgen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Zafgen currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.44.

NASDAQ:ZFGN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.03. The stock had a trading volume of 77,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,610. The stock has a market cap of $192.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of -0.35. Zafgen has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 11.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zafgen will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zafgen during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Zafgen during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Zafgen during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Zafgen by 428.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zafgen during the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zafgen

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

