Zap Trading Up 31.9% Over Last Week (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Zap token can now be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Zap has traded up 31.9% against the U.S. dollar. Zap has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and $2,088.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.90 or 0.10680167 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000313 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00030233 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

QuarkChain (QKC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00001110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Zap Token Profile

Zap is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 128,734,554 tokens. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

